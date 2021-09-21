Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $713,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

