Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 245.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

A stock opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

