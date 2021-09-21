Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $337.86 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.17 and its 200 day moving average is $356.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,016 shares of company stock valued at $58,119,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

