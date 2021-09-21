Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 1,401 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up 4.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $35,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VeriSign by 34.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.04. 2,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,052 shares of company stock worth $5,128,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

