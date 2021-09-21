Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,147. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48.

