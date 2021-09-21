Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.25

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.25 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 41,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of £124.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.95.

In other news, insider Francis Small purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

About Quixant (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

