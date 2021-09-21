Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,339 shares of company stock worth $528,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

