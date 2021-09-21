Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

