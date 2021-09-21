Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

