Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,448 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.