Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,105 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

