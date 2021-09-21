Rage Fan Price Reaches $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $404,432.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00172284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00110802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.34 or 0.06846709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.09 or 1.00399671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.86 or 0.00771483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

