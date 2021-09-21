Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,947 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

