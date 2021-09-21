Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.96 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Ravencoin has a market cap of $908.85 million and $69.96 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002139 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00168012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00108289 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,701,005,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.