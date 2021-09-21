Raymond James Boosts Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.79.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.41 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

