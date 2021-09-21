RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RNWK stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.46. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

