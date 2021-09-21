Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Recruit has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.15.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.
