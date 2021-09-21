Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Recruit has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.