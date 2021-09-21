Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.61.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,309,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

