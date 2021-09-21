Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

RRBI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

