Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

