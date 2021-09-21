Reed’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,028% compared to the average volume of 224 call options.

In other news, Director John Bello bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 3,324,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.20. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.