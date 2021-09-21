Reef Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.54 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $250.00 million and $50.54 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00308516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00126386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,493,953 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

