Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.