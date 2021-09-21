Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 37,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $659.10 million, a P/E ratio of -115.50 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

