Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Boston Beer (SAM)

The Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/13/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $990.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $695.00 to $564.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,281.00 to $965.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,134.00 to $627.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $950.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $804.00 to $530.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $850.00 to $775.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $854.00 to $618.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – The Boston Beer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

8/25/2021 – The Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $825.00.

8/25/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $875.00 to $750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $760.00 to $685.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,450.00 to $990.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,145.00 to $854.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,550.00.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,074.00 to $850.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $524.36 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.50 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,058,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,945,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

