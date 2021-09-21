ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $101,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

