Reviewing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 3.30% 2.46% 1.68% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HealthStream and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 4 2 0 2.33 AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92

HealthStream currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $78.92, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than HealthStream.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $244.83 million 3.71 $14.09 million $0.36 79.94 AppLovin $1.45 billion 18.05 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthStream beats AppLovin on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

