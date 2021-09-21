Reviewing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67% Monolithic Power Systems 19.13% 19.63% 15.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 0 1 2.25 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $475.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.74%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Monolithic Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.71 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.02 Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 26.57 $164.38 million $3.52 138.81

Monolithic Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

