Reviewing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Rover Group alerts:

This table compares Rover Group and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 19.08% -970.26% 22.06%

69.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and H&R Block’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&R Block $3.59 billion 1.28 $583.79 million $3.94 6.41

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rover Group and H&R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 H&R Block 1 3 1 0 2.00

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. H&R Block has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given H&R Block’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Rover Group.

Summary

H&R Block beats Rover Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.