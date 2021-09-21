Reviewing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust N/A 21.55% 21.55% Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.95%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 14.93 $3.83 million N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.34 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.23

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Vista Oil & Gas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

