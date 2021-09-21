Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 5.8%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.16 and last traded at $67.96. Approximately 6,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,119,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $561,021.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,495,215 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,216. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

