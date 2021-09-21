Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,690 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.