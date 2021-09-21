Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Domo were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.