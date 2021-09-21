Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,937,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

