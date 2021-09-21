Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of GrowGeneration worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

