Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,436 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axonics were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

