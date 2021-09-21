Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DHT were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DHT by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,754,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of DHT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 297,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

