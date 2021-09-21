Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,102 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,702 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $13,136,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.