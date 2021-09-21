Robert W. Baird Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $167.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $150.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

