Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Holdings Increased by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Roche stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,113. The firm has a market cap of $311.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $51.05.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.