Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,380 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,287,000 after buying an additional 38,072,930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $579,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BATS:BBEU opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.