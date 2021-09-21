Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $689,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $2,138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $277.39 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.