Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

