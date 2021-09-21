Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

