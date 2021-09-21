Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

