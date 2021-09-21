Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,477 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.