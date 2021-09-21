Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 36,184 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

