Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,787 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $339.46. 50,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.93 and a 200-day moving average of $368.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

