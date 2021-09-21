Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 277,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,980,998. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $247.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

