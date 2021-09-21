Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 8,645 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $115,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $75.26. 11,247,986 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31.

